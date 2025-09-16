Guests will include ex-Jean Valjeans Alfie Boe and Michael Ball alongside Patti LuPone, Carrie Hope Fletcher and star of the Les Mis movie Samantha Barks.

The company of nearly 100 performers will be giving an in-concert version of the show's soundtrack, similarly to the previous 25th and 30th anniversary runs.

All proceeds from the gala will go to UK food charities The Felix Project and UKHarvest, which work to rescue and redistribute healthy food to families in London.

Following the announcement, the show's long-time producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "It is an extraordinary feeling to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary of Les Misérables on London’s Shaftesbury Avenue.

Les Mis. Deen Van Meer

"Having staged several of our other milestone performances in iconic venues like the Royal Albert Hall for our 10th or the o2 Arena for our 25th, I wanted to bring this special celebration home back to its roots.

"Unlike any other musical in history, Les Misérables has continuously triumphed in, not one, but two different and equally successful stagings of the musical, a hugely successful Oscar-winning movie, and spectacular staged concerts in both vast arenas and theatres around the world.

"Victor Hugo’s creation has proved to have no bounds, continuing to reach new corners of the Earth, playing to different races in their own languages, swept along by Boublil and Schönberg’s inspirational musical score. The reaction of the audience, wherever they are on the planet, is always uplifting; just as Victor Hugo hoped it would be when he first published the novel in 1845."

Tickets for the gala will go on sale this Friday, but you can already get tickets to the show's special anniversary performances taking place from 8th September to 3rd November.

When is the Les Misérables 40th anniversary gala?

The gala will take place on Les Mis's actual anniversary of 8th October, and will be held at London's Sondheim Theatre.

Who is confirmed for the Les Misérables 40th anniversary gala?

A company of nearly 100 performers will perform at the 40th anniversary gala. Including West End and Broadway legends Patti LuPone, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Samantha Barks, and Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Not to mention, returning faces Matt Lucas, Frances Ruffelle, Gerónimo Rauch, Jeremy Secomb and Bonnie Langford.

How to get tickets to the Les Misérables 40th anniversary gala

Pre-sale tickets will go live at 11am on Friday 19th September for anyone who has already signed up at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres – this sign-up closes at 4pm on Thursday 18th September.

General sale tickets will go live at 1pm on Friday 19th September.

For this one-off performance, at least 500 tickets (approximately half of the house) will be available for £25 to £250.

