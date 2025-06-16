Heading up the cast is Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean and Bradley Jaden as Javert, both of whom are currently touring in the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular and have previously played the part of Enjolras in the London show.

Joining them on stage will be Katie Hall as Fantine, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Shan Ako as Éponine, Jordan Shaw as Enjolras and Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette.

Plus, Benidorm actor Adam Gillen will appearing as Thénardier which comes after finishing up his run as the Emcee in Cabaret, opposite him will be Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier.

The musical's well-known producer Cameron Mackintosh said on this: "It’s hard to believe that Les Miserables is already 40 years old and still in the prime of life on Shaftesbury Avenue in London’s West End, packing out the Sondheim Theatre.

"In celebration of our 40th Birthday, I have put together, as I have always done for major celebrations, a special cast for eight weeks only, drawn from the outstanding performers of the last decade’s international productions of Les Mis, as well as the current Arena Spectacular and the Oscar winning movie, all of whom have emerged as new theatre stars

"In 1985, Edward Behr in Newsweek predicted that LES MIS would be "a musical that makes history" - it certainly has. A very special Birthday celebration indeed for the World’s longest running musical."

The anniversary run will be in London for just eight weeks from 8th September – and the actual anniversary will be on 8th October. Here's what you need to know.

When is the Les Misérables 40th anniversary run?

The 40th anniversary production will run from 8th September to 3rd November, after which the show will be taken on by a new cast.

How to get tickets to the Les Misérables 40th anniversary run?

Tickets for the Les Misérables 40th anniversary run will be on sale at West End ticketing sites like TodayTix and LOVETheatre.

However, you cannot currently buy tickets to the actual anniversary show on 8th October. Details for this particular performance will be announced soon.

