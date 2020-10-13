How to watch Marvel’s Helstrom in the UK – when the series will be available

Comic book fans will be well aware that the Marvel universe spans far further than the family-friendly fare of the recent movies, with all manner of demons and monsters inhabiting its darker corners.

From that comes the inspiration for Helstrom, the latest – and last – production from Marvel Television, which tells the story of siblings Daimon and Satana, the children of a powerful serial killer.

The series had been intended to kick off a whole new line of darker Marvel shows on US streaming service Hulu, with Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider next in line for a solo spin-off.

However, with the closure of Marvel Television and the consolidation of every MCU project under studio head Kevin Feige, these plans were scrapped entirely.

This makes Helstrom something of an anomaly on the release schedule and likely a reason why it failed to score a season two renewal, despite significant interest in the first trailer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Helstrom and it’s arrival to Disney+ as part of the Star line-up.

When is Helstrom’s release date in the UK?

February 23rd! The show will be coming alongside the rest of the Disney+ Star content on the way later this month. Look for many old favourites as part of the line up too including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Castle and Family Guy.

Watch Helstrom on Disney+ from 23rd February

What is Helstrom about?

This dark new Marvel series follows siblings Daimon and Satana Helstrom, who are the troubled children of a powerful serial killer.

In the years since their traumatic childhood, Daimon has become a professor intent on banishing demons from our world, while Satana has dedicated her life to hunting down the worst of humanity.

They are reunited as the demon that has possessed their mother’s soul grows increasingly powerful, threatening to wipe out the human race if it cannot be destroyed.

Helstrom cast: Who will star in Helstrom?

Hulu

Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon take the lead roles as siblings Daimon and Satana, known to television fans from past appearances in Grantchester and Succession respectively.

The appropriately named Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland) also stars as their possessed mother, Victoria, who has been held in a psychiatric institution for decades.

Robert Wisdom (Watchmen) will portray fringe comic book character Caretaker, commonly associated with Marvel’s supernatural characters, most notably Ghost Rider.

Rounding out the cast is Ariana Guerra (Insatiable), June Carryl (Mindhunter), Alain Uy (True Detective) and Daniel Cudmore (X-Men – though not reprising his former role of Colossus).

Is Helstrom set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Technically yes, but essentially no.

One of the key reasons why Marvel Television never really took off is that there was a very clear disconnect between the shows in its line-up and the movies dominating the box office.

Just as Agents of SHIELD, Daredevil, Runaways and Cloak and Dagger had very minimal connections to the broader MCU, so too does Helstrom.

Therefore, while the show is technically set in the same universe, don’t expect any cameos or significant ties to upcoming storylines – heck, Marvel hasn’t even attached its logo to the trailer.

Those looking for a true MCU fix will have to turn to WandaVision which is halfway through its run on Disney+ and promises huge consequences for upcoming Marvel movies.

Is there a Helstrom trailer?

Yes, check out the official trailer below, but beware of some creepy visual effects and scenes of demonic possession.

