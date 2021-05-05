New on Disney Plus UK May 2021 – every new film and show released this month

May has already seen the debut of the brand new Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch, and there’s lots more new entertainment to come from Disney Plus throughout the month.

Advertisement

Fans will have to wait until the end of the month for the real headline grabber: new live-action film Cruella arrives on the streamer from April 28th – with subscribers having to pay a premium to enjoy the 101 Dalmatians prequel.

Meanwhile the platform continues to add new shows and movies to its Star hub, with highlights this month including the films (500) Days of Summer and Glass and all seven series of hit sitcom New Girl.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney+ UK in April.

Tuesday 4th May

Star Wars: The Bad Batch This new animated series serves as a direct sequel to The Clone Wars, following members of a unique squad of clones as they find their way in a changing galaxy. After the first episode arrives on Star Wars Day (4th May) new episodes will be released on Fridays.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 7th May

New Girl seasons 1-7 All seven seasons of the hit sitcom starring Zooey Deschanel as a middle-school teacher who moves into an apartment with three men after breaking up with her boyfriend.

Fox

(500) Days of Summer (2009) Romantic comedy film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel as a couple who spent a year together before she broke off their relationship.

Unbreakable (2000) M. Night Shyamalan’s superhero thriller film about a security guard who survives a fatal train accident, only to be tracked down and informed that he has super abilities.

Unstoppable (2010) Action thriller film from Tony Scott that stars Denzel Washington and Chris Pine as two men who attempt to stop a runaway freight train – loosely based on the real-life CSX 8888 incident.

Glass (2019) The final part of M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable trilogy, Glass brings together the characters from Unbreakable and Split, as they are locked in the same mental facility and have their superhuman abilities being questioned.

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman seasons 1-3 Documentary series in which actor Morgan Freeman – who famously played God in Bruce Almighty – questions the meaning of life, God, and many big questions in between.

Friday 14th May

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 The second series of the series based on the hit film franchise begins, with new episodes released every Friday until the end of the season.

Station 19 seasons 1-3 Grey’s Anatomy spin-off series that focuses on the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) Ben Stiller stars in this remake of a 1947 film of the same name, playing a man who escapes from his dull reality by dreaming up several action-packed scenarios for himself.

This Means War (2012) Action comedy film starring Chris Pine and Tom Hardy as two CIA agents who discover they are in love with the same woman – played by Reese Witherspoon.

The Art of Getting By (2011) Romantic comedy film about a lonely teen who finds himself much more willing to go to school when he befriends his classmate Sally.

Anastasia (1997) Popular animated musical film from Don Bluth based loosely on the story of Grand Duchess Anastasia. It follows 18-year-old amnesiac Anastasia “Anya” who is approached by two con men hoping to take advantage of her likeness to the Grand Duchess.

An Affair to Remember (1957) Romantic drama about two people who fall in love while travelling from New York to Europe – despite both being engaged to other people.

Year of the Scab ESPN 30 for 30 documentary following the 1987 American football season which saw owners looking to fill their rosters with anyone willing to play amid a players’ strike.

What Carter Lost ESPN 30 for 30 documentary following the 1988 Dallas Carter Cowboys, Texas high school football team who enjoyed tremendous success on the field but various troubles of it.

Tim Richmond: To The Limit ESPN 30 for 30 documentary profiling the 1980s, NASCAR driver Tim Richmond and his rock star lifestyle that was at odds with many of his competitors.

There’s No Place Like Home ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about the quest to bring James Naismith’s original rules of basketball document “home” to Lawrence, Kansas.

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry ESPN 30 for 30 documentary following two competitors who have been long-term rivals at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The Dominican Dream ESPN 30 for 30 documentary profiling Felipe Lopez, who became the top-ranked high school basketball player in the USA in the 1980s.

Phi Slama Jama ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about the highly successful University of Houston Cougars team who revolutionised college basketball in the 1980s.

Of Miracles and Men ESPN 30 for 30 documentary following Team USA’s surprise win over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympic hockey competition – from the Soviets’ perspective.

Little Big Men ESPN 30 for 30 documentary following the Kirkland, Washington, team who won the Little League World Series in 1982.

Doc and Darryl ESPN 30 for 30 documentary that sees pitcher Doc Gooden and power hitter Darryl Strawberry reflect on their glory days with the New York Mets in the 1980s and the darker times that followed.

Friday 21st May

Inside Pixar: Unpacked A new wave of five Inside Pixar documentary episodes, that will continue to look at the people and artistry behind some of Pixar’s biggest films.

Angel seasons 1-5 All five seasons of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off series, which follows the eponymous vampire as he attempts to start anew in Los Angeles after leaving Buggy behind.

The Monuments Men (2014) George Clooney film about a World War II platoon who were sent to Germany to rescue creative masterpieces from Nazi thieves and return them to their legal owners.

Water for Elephants (2011) Period romance film about a young man who joins a travelling circus and falls in love with the abusive ringmaster’s wife.

Raising Arizona (1987) Coen Brother film starring Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter as a couple who kidnap a child when they are unable to conceive, and wind up involved in some frenzied hijinks as a result.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) Jack Black stars in this loose comic adaptation of the iconic book, with the action taking place in the modern day.

To Catch a Smuggler season 1 Documentary series following custom officers at the JFK International Airport.

Friday 28th May

Cruella (Premier Access) Available at a premium, Emma Stone stars as the titular villain in this brand new origin story that explores Cruella’s evil exploits in the run-up to the events of 101 Dalmations.

Launchpad Film series featuring six shorts from brand new filmmakers with unique perspectives.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) Comedy film about a golden retriever who learns some vital lessons from his owner – a Formula One driver.

Keeping up with the Joneses (2016) Comedy film about a normal family who get caught up in an international incident after it emerges that their new neighbours are spies.

Little Miss Sunshine (2007) Hit comedy-drama about an eventful road trip taken by a family who are determined to get their daughter across the country to complete in a beauty pageant.

Aquamarine (2006) Teen fantasy film about a mermaid who gets stranded at a beach resort and falls in love with a handsome lifeguard.

12 Rounds (2009) Action thriller starring John Cena as a detective who discovers that his girlfriend has been kidnapped by an arms dealer from his past.

Choke (2008) Black comedy film about a sex addict who fakes choking in expensive restaurants as part of an elaborate scheme to fund his hospitalised mother’s care.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) Action comedy about two friends who dress up as cops for their college reunion and accidentally wind up in a fight against very real criminals.

When Sharks Attack seasons 1-5 National Geographic documentary series exploring the reasons behind the increase in coastline shark attacks in the USA.

Science of Stupid season 8 Latest run of the documentary series exploring the science behind various people’s gadget-related mishaps and injuries.