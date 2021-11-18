Pam & Tommy trailer: Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into iconic couple

Now, these are what we call transformations!

The Pursuit of Love star Lily James and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan take on the roles of iconic ’90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, for the all-new Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy.

The series is due to arrive on the platform in the US in early 2022 and is set to chart the ups and downs of Baywatch star Pamela and Motley Crue band member Tommy.

The series will eventually be released in the UK on Star via Disney Plus but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

The couple married in 1995 after less than a week of knowing each other before hitting a critical peak in their fame.

The series will explore the theft and distribution of the pair’s personal sex tape and the impact this had on their marriage.

Seth Rogen will portray Rand Gauthier, the man who distributed the recorded sex tape and came into conflict with the couple.

Meanwhile, Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman plays Uncle Miltie, who helped Gauthier distribute the infamous tape.

Orange Is the New Black alum Taylor Schilling takes on the role of Gauthier’s former wife and pornographic actress Erica Boyer.

The trailer itself shows Lily James in her transformational wardrobe and make-up as Anderson, while we also see Rogen and Offerman’s characters rifle around through belongings to get the tape.

Stan’s Tommy Lee can be seen trying to calm Pamela later in the trailer as the scandal unfolds.

The pair are seen presumably at the moment that the tape goes online and the world reacts.

In real life, Anderson and Lee later sued the video distribution company, Internet Entertainment Group (IEG), and reached a settlement.

The pair divorced after three years of being a celebrity power couple in 1998 and they share two sons together.

The real-life former married couple were not involved in the series’ production.

James and Stan have each previously shared images of themselves in costume on the set of the limited series.

Hulu

James, sharing a snap of herself as Anderson, penned: “‘It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people’ – Pamela Anderson

“Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. #PamAndTommy@pamandtommyonhulu”

Meanwhile, Sebastian previously shared a snap of himself as Tommy and captioned it: “‘We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.’ – Tommy Lee #mightymousealwaysgetsthegirl#pamandtommy ”

We will have to wait and see how these dramatic looks turn out in the performances.

Pam & Tommy is released on Hulu in the US on 2nd February 2022, but a UK release date has yet to be confirmed on Star via Disney Plus.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

