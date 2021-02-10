How to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 20 in the UK

After 14 years of Kardashian-Jenners ruling the reality TV world, E’s seminal series Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end.

Advertisement

While it’s hard to believe that the reality show responsible for so many memes, viral moments and career moves won’t be continuing, there’s one final season left for us to relish before the Kardashian clan wave goodbye to their camera crew.

Here’s everything you need to know about KUWTK’s 20th and final season – and how you can watch it in the UK.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 20 UK release date

The final season of KUWTK will be available to stream on hayu from Friday 19th March, while in the US, it will air on E! from Sunday 21st March.

You can sign up to hayu in the UK for £4.99 per month, or £3.99 through Amazon or NOW TV. You can find out more about the service with our hayu guide.

What will happen in season 20?

Hayu

While E! has kept the details of season 20 quite tightly under wraps, it’s possible that the upcoming series could address rumours regarding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, which many press outlets have reported to be in jeopardy.

In season 20’s trailer, we watch as Kris Jenner breaks the news that KUWTK is coming to an end while the whole family look back on their time on the show.

It looks as though the upcoming series will touch on Khloe exploring the option of having a second child, as she tells her ex Tristan Thompson that she “feels like it’s now time to have another kid”.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kylie chat about Kourtney and her ex-partner Scott Disick after catching them asleep together on a sofa. “They’re definitely made for each other, like they’re supposed to be together,” Kylie is seen saying. Could a romantic reconciliation be on the cards?

Who appears in KUWTK season 20?

It looks as though the whole almost the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan will be appearing in KUWTK’s final series, with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, Kylie, Rob and Scott taking part in the season.

It does not look as though Caitlyn Jenner, who is the father of Kendall and Kylie, will be appearing in the last series. She last made a cameo in 2020’s season 18.

KUWTK season 20 trailer

hayu released a trailer for KUWTK season 20 at the end of January, teasing the series to come while the cast and crew looked back on 14 years of the show.

Advertisement

Keeping Up with the Kardashian season 20 arrives on hayu on Friday 19th March. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.