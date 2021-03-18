Who is your favourite Kardashian or Jenner? Have your say in our poll
Kim said Kourtney is the least interesting to look at, but could she be wrong? Vote for your favourite Kardashian or Jenner in our poll!
The creme de la creme of reality shows Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for its 20th and final season this week.
It will see the famous sisters, their mum Kris Jenner, and friends get together for one last time as they invite us into their lavish lives and take us through their latest ventures.
Over the past 14 years, they’ve kept us truly entertained with their glamorous parties, milestones and hilarious sayings (can I get an “Okurrr”?).
We already know what some of our best and most iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashian moments are (we’ve never been able to get the image of Kim crying after she lost her diamond earring in the sea out of our heads.)
But, who is your favourite Kardashian or Jenner? That’s what we really want to know.
Back in 2007, the series started out on E! and appeared to centre around Kim Kardashian, following her latest Playboy cover shoot and her split from rapper Ray J, but as the series progressed we got to know each sister individually.
Kourtney’s relationship with her on/off boyfriend Scott Disick took centre stage as they welcomed the first of their three children, Mason back in 2009.
Khloe’s marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom was another big talking point after the pair planned a wedding in just 14 days. Unfortunately they split, after which Khloe met Tristan Thompson, who she then welcomed her daughter True with.
We basically watched Kendall and Kylie grow up before our eyes.
Kendall went from being a shy teen to a catwalk queen, while Kylie became a billionaire on screen after launching her cosmetics line.
She also became a mum to her daughter Stormi, with rapper Travis Scott.
Although, he doesn’t make many appearances on the show nowadays, Rob Kardashian was a big part of the earlier series as he tried out various career opportunities and, at one point, moved in with his sister Khloe.
We later saw him become a dad to Dream on the spin-off Rob and Chyna.
Caitlyn Jenner also had some pretty big moments on the series. And of course, the show wouldn’t be what it is without momager Kris.
Matriarch to the big family, Kris is known and loved for her business attitude, which has seen her family come up over the years.
So, as the new series kicks off, we put together a poll to find out who the ultimate Kardashian/Jenner is.
