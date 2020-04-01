The 18th season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be filmed as the famous family are forced to self isolate during the coronavirus lockdown.

With crew members sent home, Kim Kardashian explained how she will be joining her sisters in filming the episode entirely by themselves.

Appearing on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, the mum-of-four revealed: "It will be all of us in quarantine."

"Filmed separately by ourselves. So we all have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the last episode will be what we do in quarantine," she added to host Jimmy Fallon.

Kim, Khloe and Kylie

So what exactly has Kimmy been up to in quarantine?

The 39-year-old later video called into The View, where she opened up on how she was coping in quarantine.

And it sounds like she's been enjoying some really quality family time.

"I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been… I think the family bonding part of it all, going on walks outside, we’ve watched every single movie you could possibly imagine," she explained.

"I’ve been showing the kids all these 80s movies, like Harry and the Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn’t watch and it’s so much fun."

Kim did reveal however, that she was finding it hard to juggle everything now that she has to do most things around the house.

She continued: "I love all the family bonding stuff. I mean I’ve been doing laundry and cooking and the kids just got on Spring break, thank god, being their teacher too.

"My newfound respect for teachers, they deserve so much. It’s just been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back-burner and just focus on the kids."

Kim Kardashian, the teacher - this should be interesting!

Keeping up With The Kardashians continues on hayu and E! in the UK. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.