Kris Jenner teases “next chapter” of Kardashian story as she drops hints about new Hulu series

The 20th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired in March 2021. Amongst all the sibling and relationship drama, matriarch Kris Jenner announced it would be the Kardashians/Jenners’ last time airing their grievances in front of a camera crew, leading us all to making Kim’s crying face.

But it turns out that what the momager meant was that it would be the last season with US broadcaster E!, as the show is moving to US streaming service Hulu, which is owned by Disney.

“This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are,” Jenner said on a call at the Disney Upfronts.

She added: “The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

We have no doubt about that. Much has been going on behind the scenes since the last season was filmed, with Kim and Kanye’s rumoured divorce and Khloe eager to have a second child likely being covered.

Speaking of the move to Hulu, Kris said that partnering with Disney was a “no-brainer.” Currently, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to watch in the UK via hayu. It’s unclear at this stage how the move to Hulu could affect how we keep up with the Kardashians in the UK.

