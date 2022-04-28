The Handmaid's Tale star teases season 5: "I almost can't keep up"

The actress – who plays lead character June Osborne in the hit series – explained in a recent interview with TVLine that even she was struggling to keep up with all the developments in the show.

Elisabeth Moss has teased that the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale will be one of the most "wild" outings of the series so far.

"I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wilder rides that we've had," she explained. "Some seasons a lot happens, some seasons not as much happens. This season, I almost can't keep up.

"And it's not lip service. I truly mean I almost can't keep up with the amount of activity that's happening."

"So that's been exciting," she added. "And it's been challenging of course, because it means we're working really hard, and we're on location a lot. But never a dull moment is the way I would say it."

Filming on the fifth run – which doesn't yet have a release date – began towards the end of January.

And although Hulu’s head of originals Jordan Hellman suggested that talks were underway about how and when to end the show, it seems this won't mark the end of the series just yet.

That's because Aunt Lydia star Ann Dowd revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that season 6 was already planned.

"Well, the writers are very smart. They don't tell actors anything," she said when asked what she knew about the next season. "What would I say about it? No, I don't have a clue at all about what will be happening. I do know that there's a season 5 and 6."