Ted Lasso season 2 reveals surprise cameos for major British TV stars

Ted Lasso season two just dropped some major cameos from some of the most well-known personalities on British television, including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Chris Kamara.

The second episode drops on Apple TV+ today, picking up on the premiere’s shock ending which saw former Richmond FC player Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) revealed as a contestant on Love Island parody “Lust Conquers All”.

While this dating show is clearly inspired by ITV2’s mega-hit, presenter Laura Whitmore is nowhere to be seen, with former X-Factor finalist Fleur East playing fictional host Jaylah Vivienne – and announcing an early eviction for the arrogant Tartt.

But the references to British television don’t stop there as Tartt soon ends up on ITV’s This Morning, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield playing themselves in an interview with the dim-witted prodigy.

The daytime icons quiz him on his strategy in the villa as well as his decision to leave Man City at the start of their new season, with more than one perplexed glance being exchanged in the bizarre interaction.

Willoughby ends the cameo by seamlessly moving onto This Morning’s next important topic: “When we come back, have scientists really discovered low fat custard that doesn’t make you sad?”

“Sounds too good to be true,” Schofield quips.

Later in the episode, Keeley (Juno Temple) convinces boyfriend Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) to do a spot of football punditry for Sky Sports programme Soccer Saturday – which brings with it two more familiar faces.

The gruff and foul-mouthed retiree sits alongside Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara in the Sky Sports studio, as he gives his unfiltered thoughts on a game between Manchester United and Chelsea.

While Stelling is forced to apologise for Kent’s “salty” language on more than one occasion, fans at Richmond’s local pub have a great laugh at his candid verdict on the match.

Ted Lasso‘s co-creators as well as its lead actor Jason Sudeikis are all American, yet today’s episode continues what has been a generally faithful depiction of British football and pop culture.

