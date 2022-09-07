RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 cast of queens unveiled

The BBC Three show is set to return on Thursday 22nd September, with a brand new line-up of guest judges set to join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

With the new season just weeks away, what better way to get prepared than by getting acquainted with the 12 fierce queens who'll be serving looks this season.

Each week, the line-up will face several challenges after which at least two queens will lip-sync for their lives, before one is sent home for good.

So, who will be sissying that walk this year? And who might have to sashay away?

Here's everything you need to know about the RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 cast.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 cast

Baby

Drag Race UK star Baby. BBC

Age: 25

From: South London

Pronouns out of drag: They/He

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Twitter: @bby_ldn

Baby says: "I just have that spark! I have that flavour about me. I’m the girl who loves pop culture but also loves artsy stuff and I mash it together in a way that is so uniquely me I’m one of a kind – you’ll definitely not find another Baby!"

Black Peppa

Drag Race UK star Black Peppa. BBC

Age: 29

From: Birmingham

Pronouns out of drag: They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @iamblackpeppa

Black Peppa says: "I love spicy food and I always carry hot sauce in my bag. Back when I was growing up in the Caribbean, my mum always grew chillies in her garden and she made her own homemade hot pepper sauce and so I decided to call myself 'Black Pepper'."

Cheddar Gorgeous

Drag Race UK star Cheddar Gorgeous. BBC

Age: 38

From: Manchester

Pronouns out of drag: No preference

Pronouns in drag: No preference

Instagram: @cheddar_gorgeous

Cheddar says: "My drag is a living spectacle. A collage of makeup, costume and performance. You could see anything at a Cheddar Gorgeous show as my drag is otherworldly and ethereal. Growing up, I was a bit of a geek and I was enamoured by aliens, gods, goddesses and strange monsters and now in my drag, I like to harness the energy of science fiction, fantasy and magic!"

Copper Topp

Drag Race UK star Copper Topp. BBC

Age: 38

From: Cheltenham

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him/They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @coppertoppqueen

Copper says: "I'm an old school queen, and I plan on being the campest queen. I love a look. Yes, I love a dip. Yes, I love jumping into the splits but it's all about comedy and camp and serving it to the world. I love to sing. I rarely lip sync but don’t worry, I've got a few tricks up my sleeve. Those girls better watch out!"

Dakota Schiffer

Drag Race UK star Dakota Schiffer. BBC

Age: 22

From: Sussex

Pronouns out of drag: She/Her

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @dakota.schiffer

Dakota says: "I'm Dakota Schiffer, I'm 22 years old, I'm from Sussex and I’m ecstatic to be making Drag Race herstory as the first trans girl to walk through the doors of Drag Race."

Danny Beard

Drag Race UK star Danny Beard. BBC

Age: 29

From: Liverpool

Pronouns out of drag: They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She or They

Instagram: @thedannybeard

Danny says: "I’m here to be better. I want to leave the other side of Drag Race UK transformed. I want to show the world my whole self. I'm ready to show them that I can act, I can sing, I'm funny and I've got a big heart.

"I know I've got the minerals. I just hope I can hack the intensity and not get in my head. If they want me to change it up, I'll change it up. Honestly, I am so nervous and excited to be on Drag Race UK. I can feel a fart brewing!"

Jonbers Blonde

Drag Race UK star Jonbers Blonde. BBC

Age: 33

From: Belfast

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @jonbersblonde

Jonbers says: "I put myself into the fashion category. Although, I’m more than that, I'm a performer too. I love to perform. I've been around the world with Melanie C and I've danced as a backing performer for Years & Years and Jessie Ware. The list could go on!"

Just May

Drag Race UK star Just May. BBC

Age: 32

From: Essex

Pronouns out of drag: He or They

Pronouns in drag: She or They

Instagram: @justmaydoes

Just May says: "I’m Just May, I’m 32, I’m from Essex and I'm the world's premier Geri Halliwell impersonator – that’s Ginger Spice for those that don’t know! I’ve made it to season 4, and it’s about time, because they need to put a crown on a ginger!"

Le Fil

Drag Race UK star Le Fil. BBC

Age: 36

From: Yorkshire

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him/They/Them

Pronouns in drag: He/Him/They/Them

Instagram: @iamlefil

Le Fil says: "My drag in three words would be androgynous, Asian and sensation!"

Pixie Polite

Drag Race UK star Pixie Polite. BBC

Age: 29

From: Brighton

Pronouns out of drag: He/They

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @pixiepolite

Pixie says: "If you come to a Pixie Polite show, you'll get some powerhouse vocals, all the camp tunes anyone could want for and a little bit comedy thrown in for good measure. Who doesn't love a good time? I do."

Sminty Drop

Drag Race UK star Sminty Drop. BBC

Age: 23

From: Lancashire

Pronouns out of drag: She/Her

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @smintydrop

Sminty Drop says: "My drag look is Anna Faris in The House Bunny mixed with Megan Fox in Jennifer's Body thrown into the adult sized body of a Bratz doll, who has crashed landed down from Doja Cat’s Planet Her."

Starlet

Drag Race UK star Starlet.

Age: 23

From: Surrey

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @itsstarlet

Starlet says: "I live in Surrey but I'm originally from Johannesburg in South Africa. I moved here with my family six years ago. Growing up in South Africa, I had very little understanding of LGBTQ+ culture and I’d never even seen a drag queen, but now I’m in the UK, that’s all changed!"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 starts on BBC Three on Thursday 22nd September at 9pm. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

