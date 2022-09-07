RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 cast of queens unveiled
Here's everything you need to know about the season 4 queens.
The season 4 queens for RuPaul's Drag Race UK have been revealed!
The BBC Three show is set to return on Thursday 22nd September, with a brand new line-up of guest judges set to join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.
With the new season just weeks away, what better way to get prepared than by getting acquainted with the 12 fierce queens who'll be serving looks this season.
Each week, the line-up will face several challenges after which at least two queens will lip-sync for their lives, before one is sent home for good.
So, who will be sissying that walk this year? And who might have to sashay away?
Here's everything you need to know about the RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 cast.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 cast
Baby
Age: 25
From: South London
Pronouns out of drag: They/He
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Twitter: @bby_ldn
Baby says: "I just have that spark! I have that flavour about me. I’m the girl who loves pop culture but also loves artsy stuff and I mash it together in a way that is so uniquely me I’m one of a kind – you’ll definitely not find another Baby!"
Black Peppa
Age: 29
From: Birmingham
Pronouns out of drag: They/Them
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @iamblackpeppa
Black Peppa says: "I love spicy food and I always carry hot sauce in my bag. Back when I was growing up in the Caribbean, my mum always grew chillies in her garden and she made her own homemade hot pepper sauce and so I decided to call myself 'Black Pepper'."
Cheddar Gorgeous
Age: 38
From: Manchester
Pronouns out of drag: No preference
Pronouns in drag: No preference
Instagram: @cheddar_gorgeous
Cheddar says: "My drag is a living spectacle. A collage of makeup, costume and performance. You could see anything at a Cheddar Gorgeous show as my drag is otherworldly and ethereal. Growing up, I was a bit of a geek and I was enamoured by aliens, gods, goddesses and strange monsters and now in my drag, I like to harness the energy of science fiction, fantasy and magic!"
Copper Topp
Age: 38
From: Cheltenham
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him/They/Them
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @coppertoppqueen
Copper says: "I'm an old school queen, and I plan on being the campest queen. I love a look. Yes, I love a dip. Yes, I love jumping into the splits but it's all about comedy and camp and serving it to the world. I love to sing. I rarely lip sync but don’t worry, I've got a few tricks up my sleeve. Those girls better watch out!"
Dakota Schiffer
Age: 22
From: Sussex
Pronouns out of drag: She/Her
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @dakota.schiffer
Dakota says: "I'm Dakota Schiffer, I'm 22 years old, I'm from Sussex and I’m ecstatic to be making Drag Race herstory as the first trans girl to walk through the doors of Drag Race."
Danny Beard
Age: 29
From: Liverpool
Pronouns out of drag: They/Them
Pronouns in drag: She or They
Instagram: @thedannybeard
Danny says: "I’m here to be better. I want to leave the other side of Drag Race UK transformed. I want to show the world my whole self. I'm ready to show them that I can act, I can sing, I'm funny and I've got a big heart.
"I know I've got the minerals. I just hope I can hack the intensity and not get in my head. If they want me to change it up, I'll change it up. Honestly, I am so nervous and excited to be on Drag Race UK. I can feel a fart brewing!"
Jonbers Blonde
Age: 33
From: Belfast
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @jonbersblonde
Jonbers says: "I put myself into the fashion category. Although, I’m more than that, I'm a performer too. I love to perform. I've been around the world with Melanie C and I've danced as a backing performer for Years & Years and Jessie Ware. The list could go on!"
Just May
Age: 32
From: Essex
Pronouns out of drag: He or They
Pronouns in drag: She or They
Instagram: @justmaydoes
Just May says: "I’m Just May, I’m 32, I’m from Essex and I'm the world's premier Geri Halliwell impersonator – that’s Ginger Spice for those that don’t know! I’ve made it to season 4, and it’s about time, because they need to put a crown on a ginger!"
Le Fil
Age: 36
From: Yorkshire
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him/They/Them
Pronouns in drag: He/Him/They/Them
Le Fil says: "My drag in three words would be androgynous, Asian and sensation!"
Pixie Polite
Age: 29
From: Brighton
Pronouns out of drag: He/They
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @pixiepolite
Pixie says: "If you come to a Pixie Polite show, you'll get some powerhouse vocals, all the camp tunes anyone could want for and a little bit comedy thrown in for good measure. Who doesn't love a good time? I do."
Sminty Drop
Age: 23
From: Lancashire
Pronouns out of drag: She/Her
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @smintydrop
Sminty Drop says: "My drag look is Anna Faris in The House Bunny mixed with Megan Fox in Jennifer's Body thrown into the adult sized body of a Bratz doll, who has crashed landed down from Doja Cat’s Planet Her."
Starlet
Age: 23
From: Surrey
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @itsstarlet
Starlet says: "I live in Surrey but I'm originally from Johannesburg in South Africa. I moved here with my family six years ago. Growing up in South Africa, I had very little understanding of LGBTQ+ culture and I’d never even seen a drag queen, but now I’m in the UK, that’s all changed!"
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 starts on BBC Three on Thursday 22nd September at 9pm. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
