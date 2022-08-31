Great British Bake Off 2022 start date confirmed by Channel 4

Channel 4 has confirmed that the show's 13th season will officially start on Tuesday 13th September , airing at 8pm .

It's been a long year waiting for The Great British Bake Off 's return to Channel 4, but we now know exactly when the hit baking show will be back on our screens.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be both be back in the tent, as well as presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. They'll once again be joined by 12 amateur bakers, each hoping to win over the judges with their cakes, biscuits, pastries and more.

If the show follows its usual schedule, the bakers will be whittled down to the final three for week 10, at which point the finalists will battle it out to see whose scone is the one and whose cream is supreme.

The Great British Bake Off's Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Channel 4

Last year's season ran from 21st September to 23rd November, with Chigs, Crystelle and Giuseppe making it all the way to the final. In the end, it was Giuseppe who was named Ultimate Star Baker and lifted the glass cake stand.

At the time of his win, Giuseppe said: "I feel it’s been a great year for Italy. I truly can’t believe it or take it in, this has made me so incredibly happy to be a Britalian. Dell’Anno is my surname which translates in English to 'of the year' – and I feel this has certainly has been my year."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This year's line-up of bakers has yet to be announced, but we're sure more details will be revealed in due to course as we head towards the start date in a couple of weeks.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.