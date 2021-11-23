Who won Great British Bake Off 2021? Baking show reveals winner for series 12

After 10 busy weeks in the Great British Bake Off tent, the series 12 winner was finally revealed in tonight’s final.

At the end of the last episode of the series, Giuseppe was announced as the Ultimate Star Baker, taking home the coveted glass cake stand for 2021.

‘There are no words, I am speechless for once,” he said. “All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad. The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from his heritage, it’s the best thank you note I can possibly send him.

“He is going through a very bad time health-wise, so I think this is going to be a great boost. I don’t say often or lightly that I am proud of what I do, but in this case I am really proud of what I have done. It’s unbelievable!”

Speaking of his win, he added: “I feel it’s been a great year for Italy. I truly can’t believe it or take it in, this has made me so incredibly happy to be a Britalian. Dell’Anno is my surname which translates in English to ‘of the year’ – and I feel this has certainly has been my year.”

Following the news, Paul Hollywood told Giuseppe: “You have won The Great British Bake Off – you are the first Italian to ever win it!”

Paul added: “The first time I walked into the tent and in the first signature I saw his mini rolls, I thought, ‘That looks like our winner.’ You could see the heart and soul going into his baking. He has done an incredible job!”

Prue Leith said of Giuseppe: “He is such a classic beautiful baker and he represents a long tradition of classic Italian baking. He has done it brilliantly all the way through. I am going home to make much more Italian cakes because they really are good.”

Tonight’s episode saw the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants – Chigs, Giuseppe and Crystelle – complete one last Signature, Technical, and Showstopper.

For the Signature, they were tasked with making carrot cakes and, while all managed to nail the flavours, they couldn’t quite get the texture right.

For the Technical, the bakers made Belgian buns, and it was Crystelle who came out on top. Unluckily for Giuseppe, he came last in the challenge.

Then it was just down to the final Showstopper, where the contestants were asked to make a banquet fit for a Mad Hatter’s tea party, and Giuseppe pulled it right out of the bag with his Italian inspired desserts, including a delicious panna cotta, which the judges couldn’t get enough of.

Great British Bake Off Christmas Special will air in December. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.