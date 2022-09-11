The broadcaster had made "significant changes" to its schedule, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September, switching to rolling news on Her Majesty's passing as they dedicated most of Friday's programming to the monarch's life and unprecedented 70-year reign.

Channel 4 have confirmed that The Great British Bake Off will return for season 13 on Tuesday, 13th October, as planned.

As a result, many speculated that the return of Bake Off would be delayed this year, however, the new season will go ahead as originally billed in its usual 8pm slot.

The 90-minute episode will see the Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up take to the kitchen for the first time, as they try to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

At the end of the first episode, one baker will be named Star Baker, while another will be sent home.

The news comes after Channel 4 made the decision to air Gogglebox on Friday, amid ongoing schedule changes.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this. Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight, bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

Channel 4 chose to remove adverts from Friday’s episode of Gogglebox, however, meaning it lasted 45 minutes rather than the usual hour.

Channel 4 previously announced a series of scheduling changes today to pay tribute to the late monarch, including a Channel 4 News special. Adam Hills confirmed his show, The Last Leg, was not going to do an episode on Friday evening, with a few new films being added to the channel's late night schedule instead.

Read more:

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.