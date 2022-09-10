ITV announces Sunday schedule changes after Queen passes away

Several more documentaries about the Queen's life and unprecedented 70-year reign have been added to the schedule, while Emmerdale will now air at 6:35pm. Meanwhile, the previously scheduled evening programmes – including Adrian Dunbar police drama Ridley and Gino's Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make – will air as originally billed.

ITV has announced changes to its Sunday schedule following the news on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 .

The new schedule will begin with a documentary narrated by Nicola Walker titled Our Queen: The People's Stories from 6:45am, with The Queen In Her Own Words, narrated by Julie Etchingham, then airing at 7:40am and Queen And Country – which explores the Queen's love of country life – following at 8:35am.

The day's programming continues with Good Morning Britain at 9:30am, before a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II airs at 10:25am, with various ITV news programmes then filling the schedule between 11:30am and 4:30pm.

A documentary titled The Age of Elizabeth, which looks at some of the momentous events across the Queen's reign, will then air, before another ITV news bulletin at 5:30pm. Emmerdale, Gino's Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make and Ridley will follow.

More like this

After another ITV News bulletin at 9:55pm, the schedule will conclude with three more documentaries – The Young Elizabeth, The Queen's Green Planet – which includes a conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough – and The Queen Remembered.

As a result of the additions, several programmes previously billed to air on Sunday have now been removed from ITV's schedule, including Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory, and Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

Read more:

On Thursday, 8th September, a statement was published by Buckingham Palace, confirming the monarch's passing.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.