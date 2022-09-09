News of Her Majesty's passing was announced yesterday (Thursday 8th September), with multiple channels changing their scheduling out of respect and airing special news programming.

Channel 4 has confirmed changes to its schedule today in response to the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 .

On Channel 4 today, the schedule will include George Clarke's National Trust Unlocked from 11:10am to midday, followed by a Channel 4 News Special until 1pm. This will be followed by Steph's Packed Lunch in a new time-slot until 2:10pm, when Countdown will air as normal.

At 2:50pm there will be an episode of Find It, Fix It, Flog It, followed by A Place in The Sun which will air until 4:35pm. Chateau DIY will then air until 5:25pm, followed by Devon and Cornwall, and then Coastal Railway Journeys with Julie Walters at 6:10pm. Another Channel 4 News Special will air at 7pm for two hours, followed by Gogglebox at 9pm.

Presenter Adam Hills noted on Twitter that he and the team behind The Last Leg, which will not air as usual today, had "decided not to do an episode" tonight, saying that "it just doesn't feel right".

Hills added that the programme would "pay tribute to Her Majesty next week but for now our thoughts are with her family, and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand."

Following the news of the Queen's passing, the BBC and ITV also announced a number of changes to their scheduled programming, with the latter's now including documentaries commemorating the Queen's life, including The Longest Reign with Jonathan Dimbleby and The Young Elizabeth.

The Queen was the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, having been on the throne for 70 years at the time of her death and marking her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

During her reign and as Head of the Commonwealth, she oversaw multiple major national and global events. She also greeted 15 Prime Ministers throughout her time on the throne, from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

The Queen appointed Truss to the role earlier this week on Tuesday 6th September at Balmoral Castle.

