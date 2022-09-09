Instead, ITV will air a news special until 8:30pm, at which point it will air a programme called Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign.

Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death yesterday (Thursday 8th September), ITV has announced that its schedule has changed, with regular programming including Emmerdale and Coronation Street removed.

This will be followed by News at Ten, after which, at 11:15pm, the channel will air The Young Elizabeth. At 12:10am, it will then show a programme called The Queen Remembered.

Programmes removed from ITV's regular schedule include: Emmerdale, Coronation Street, The 1% Club, The NFL Show, Shop: Ideal World, Save Money: Lose Weight, Unwind with ITV, and Katie Piper's Breakfast.

It is not yet known if and when these will be rescheduled.

The Longest Reign will be presented by Jonathan Dimbleby and will be an authored tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The feature-length documentary will chart her historic reign through to the present day, to examine the vital role the Queen played both at home and abroad.

It will explore both the social and cultural changes she oversaw in the UK across her reign, as well as the role Her Majesty played on the international stage as Head of the Commonwealth.

The Queen reigned over the UK since 1952, with her 70 years on the throne making her the UK’s longest-reigning monarch. She ascended to the throne aged 25, after the passing of her father, King George VI.

Her coronation took place one year later in 1953 and was the first to be broadcast on television in its entirety. It is considered a landmark moment in the history of television broadcasting.

During her reign, the Queen greeted 15 Prime Ministers, from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, who took office earlier this week on 6th September 2022.

The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021 at Windsor Castle, had four children – Charles, the Prince of Wales, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex. Her close family also included eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

