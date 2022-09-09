Gogglebox confirmed to air tonight as Channel 4 makes statement

The broadcaster issued a statement regarding its decision, noting that one of the channel's purposes is to serve "an alternative" TV offering.

Channel 4 has confirmed Gogglebox will air as planned this evening (9th September), following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this. Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight, bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

The broadcaster also confirmed that tonight's Gogglebox will run for a shorter-than-usual 45 minutes.

Channel 4 previously announced a series of scheduling changes today, to pay tribute to the late monarch.

Earlier today, the schedule included George Clarke's National Trust Unlocked from 11:10am to midday, followed by a Channel 4 News Special until 1pm.

Steph's Packed Lunch followed in a new slot until 2:10pm when Countdown could air as planned.

A Channel 4 News Special will air at 5:55pm and will likely contain the King's Speech, scheduled to air at 6pm.

George Clarke’s Old House, New Home will follow at 8:15pm, before Gogglebox at 9pm. A double First Dates will then go out at 9:45pm, while the films Brassed Off (11:05pm) and Hampstead (1:10am) have been added to the late night schedule.

Adam Hills confirmed his show, The Last Leg, is not going to do an episode this evening.

Read more:

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.