The speech will come the day following the death of his mother and the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday at the age of 96 .

King Charles III will deliver an address to the nation tonight (Friday 9th September 2022).

The televised address will mark the first of King Charles III as Head of State following his ascension to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

Earlier in the day, the King is expected to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss, while Parliament is expected to meet in the House of Commons at midday for Members of Parliament to pay tribute.

The 73-year-old monarch is the oldest to ascend to the role in British history and is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

What time is King Charles III's address to the nation?

King Charles III will address the nation in a televised message at 6pm BST on Friday 9th September 2022.

The television statement's time was confirmed in the House of Commons by the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The message will take place on the first full day of his reign as the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth Realms.

The Queen Consort has accompanied The King on his journeys since his mother's death.

How to watch King Charles III's address to the nation

King Charles III's address to the nation will be shown across all major channels and television networks.

BBC One will show the address and on all of its news channels, along with the likes of ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky News and more.

The speech will also likely be made available on official royal family social media channels and YouTube.

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter will also likely highlight a stream of the event.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8th September 2022 at the age of 96

On Thursday night, a statement from the King read: "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

King Charles III had travelled to Balmoral where his mother was residing prior to her death on Thursday alongside his wife Camilla, who is now The Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children: King Charles III; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

The King's sons Prince William, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex had also travelled up to Balmoral.

