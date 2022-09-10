While the morning and early afternoon will include news footage on recent events and tributes to Her Majesty, scheduled Saturday night programming will now air from 6pm, in different slots from the billed schedule.

ITV have now confirmed their Saturday schedule, following the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 .

All programmes were pre-recorded before the sad news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing, so will run as initially planned.

From 6am-9.30am Good Morning Britain will be presented by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.

This will be followed by an ITV news special programme - ITV News: The Proclamation of the King - with continuous news coverage until 12.30pm.

At 12.30pm ITV will have a scheduled ITV News bulletin.

Between 2.15pm and 5pm ITV will air three specially made documentaries - Our Queen, The People's Stories, narrated by Nicola Walker, The Queen in Her Own Words, narrated by Julie Etchingham and Queen and Country, which will be brought to viewers by Alison Steadman.

ITV National and local news will follow between 5-6pm, before the evening entertainment schedule begins, starting with Ninja Warrior UK: Race for Glory.

The Masked Dancer will air at 6.50pm, followed by The Voice UK at 8pm, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? at 9.10pm.

As usual, ITV News at Ten will take place at 10pm. It will wrap up at 10.45pm, after which viewers will get another chance to see Queen Elizabeth II - The Longest Reign.

The updates come after The National Television Awards 2022 were rescheduled in light of recent events.The annual event was due to take place on Thursday, 15th September at the OVO Arena Wembley. However, the awards ceremony will now air on Thursday, 13th October. RadioTimes.com understands that tickets already purchased for the original date will still be valid.

On Thursday, 9th September, a statement was published by Buckingham Palace, confirming the monarch's passing.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

