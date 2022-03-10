The Great Celebrity Bake Off will see a brand new line-up of famous bakers take to the tent in the hopes of impressing Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their signature, technical and showstopper bakes.

Whip out your whisks and open your cookbooks – Bake Off is back with its 2022 celebrity special for Stand Up to Cancer.

From Taskmaster's Alex Horne and radio presenter Clara Amfo, to Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Bake Off host himself Matt Lucas, there are all sorts of celebrities competing this year and lots of flour-y fun to look forward to.

Here's everything we know so far about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer 2022.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 release date

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer season 5 begins airing on Tuesday 22nd March at 8pm on Channel 4.

The five-part series will air on Tuesday each week from the 22nd March.

What is The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is a spin-off to The Great British Bake Off in which celebrities compete in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

The upcoming series will see a new line-up of famous faces enter the Bake Off tent in the hopes of impressing Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

Stand Up to cancer is a national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, which raises funds to accelerate ground-breaking cancer research and save more lives.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 line-up

Channel 4 announced the full celebrity line-up for this year's show back in February, with 19 famous faces strapping on their aprons and cracking out the scales for the upcoming episodes.

Alex Horne – creator and star of Taskmaster

Anne Mac – former BBC Radio 1 presenter

Ben Miller – actor and comedian

Blake Harrison – actor and star of The Inbetweeners

Clara Amfo – BBC Radio 1 presenter and broadcaster

Ed Gamble – comedian and podcaster

Ellie Goulding – singer-songwriter and UN Environment Ambassador

Emma Willis – TV presenter

Example – singer and rapper

Gareth Malone – choirmaster and broadcaster

Katherine Kelly – actor and Cheat star

Laura Whitmore – Love Island presenter and broadcaster

Mawaan Rizwan – writer and comedian

Sir Mo Farah – Olympic athlete

Motsi Mabuse – dancer and Strictly Come Dancing judge

Ruby Wax – comedian and TV presenter

Sophie Morgan – TV presenter and disability advocate

Tracy-Ann Oberman – actor and narrator

Yung Filly – musician and social media personality

The last celebrity to take on the Bake Off challenge will be Matt Lucas – who is giving up his hosting duties for one episode to fill in for a missing baker.

Each episode will see four celebrities compete in the Bake Off tent, with episode 1 featuring Emma Willis, Clara Amfo, Blake Harrison and Alex Horne.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 hosts

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be returning to host the upcoming Stand Up to Cancer specials – although one episode will see Matt Lucas become a contestant himself after a celebrity baker pulls out.

"I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable," Lucas said in a statement. "I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 judges

Paul and Prue Channel 4

Bake Off regulars Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back to judge the fifth season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

Hollywood has been a judge on The Great British Bake Off since its first series in 2010, while Leith joined in 2017 following the show's move from BBC One to Channel 4.

Is there a Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 trailer?

Channel 4 hasn't released a trailer for the upcoming season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer just yet, but watch this space! We'll be updating this page as and when a trailer arrives.

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand up to Cancer 2022 begins on Tuesday 22nd March. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.