The Channel 4 show, that is returning as part of the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser, has a solid crew of famous faces ready to bake this time around, and one of those is up and coming star, Yung Filly.

Get your fundraising hat on as Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to our screens for another episode featuring some of our most beloved celebs - all of which will be hoping they can beat out their competition.

But will Yung Filly be as good in the kitchen as he is at tickling our funny bone? Or will he decide that he is better off sticking to his rapping rather than starting a new career as a baker?

Here is all you need to know about Yung Filly!

Who is Yung Filly?

Age: 26

Job Comedian

Instagram: @yungfilly

Twitter: @yungfilly1

Yung Filly is a presenter, comedian and YouTuber and he has certainly earned his stripes on the platform having amassed over 100 million views and a very healthy following across all of his social media platforms.

As well as hit comedy videos, Yung is a rapper and has released several tracks. He has also been seen on BBC Three with shows that include Yung Filly's Celeb Lock-In and Hot Property.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will Yung Filly be competing against?

Yung Filly will be entering the tent on Tuesday 29th March. But who will he be up against?

Well, he will be testing his cooking mettle against Laura Whitmore, Ruby Wax and Gareth Malone. We wonder how he'll get on with this week's challenge, which includes a turnover for the Signature, a blind Technical and a meringue Showstopper.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.