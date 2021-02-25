The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 release date: guide to Stand Up to Cancer special

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back with another series in aid of Stand Up To Cancer and a brand new line-up of famous faces entering the Channel 4 tent.

Advertisement

Hoping to impress Paul and Prue in the upcoming series include sci-fi stars James McAvoy (X-Men) and Daisy Ridley (Stars Wars), as well as Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall, Strictly winner Stacey Dooley and rapper KSI.

Channel 4 recently released a first-look at the upcoming series, with Ridley, comedian Rob Beckett, Bake Off Professionals host Tom Allen and X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke being the first to throw on their aprons – but who else will take part in the series? And who will be presenting?

Here’s everything we know so far about The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 on?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4, with the first four famous faces entering the iconic baking tent.

The upcoming Celebrity specials make up the fourth series of Bake Off to air for Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4’s annual telethon in aid of cancer research.

While Channel 4 has not yet confirmed how many weeks the show will run for, with 20 celebrities in the line-up, the 2021 series will most likely run for five weeks, with the last episode airing on Tuesday 6th April.

Who hosts The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas will be hosting the upcoming series of Celebrity Bake Off, however he won’t be joined by usual co-host Noel Fielding this time.

Fielding, who has hosted the regular Bake Off series since 2017, was on paternity leave at the time the celebrity specials and the festive specials were filmed, which explains his absence from the upcoming episodes.

Matt Lucas became the latest host to enter the Bake Off tent last year when he replaced Sandi Toksvig for series 11.

Who judges The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

Channel 4

Long-time judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be judging the incoming celebrities’ baking efforts in the upcoming series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

Hollywood, who has been a judge on the show since Bake Off launched in 2010 and has hosted a number of cooking shows, from Paul Hollywood Eats Japan, Paul Hollywood: A Baker’s Life and Paul Hollywood City Bakes.

Leith joined the Bake Off judging panel in 2017 when the show moved from BBC One to Channel 4. She was previously a judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu for 11 years and has written food columns for the Daily Mail, The Guardian, the Daily Mirror and the Sunday Express.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up

This year’s Celebrity Bake Off boasts a stellar line-up of famous faces from film stars and comedians, to DJs and sporting legends.

James McAvoy – X-Men and His Dark Materials star

– X-Men and His Dark Materials star Daisy Ridley – Star Wars actor

– Star Wars actor John Bishop – comedian and future Doctor Who companion

– comedian and future Doctor Who companion David Baddiel – comedian and presenter

– comedian and presenter Tom Allen – comedian and Bake Off Professionals host

– comedian and Bake Off Professionals host Dame Kelly Holmes – Olympic gold medallist

– Olympic gold medallist Ade Adepitan MBE – Paralympian and presenter

– Paralympian and presenter Katherine Ryan – comedian and The Duchess star

– comedian and The Duchess star Jade Thirlwall – Little Mix singer

– Little Mix singer Nadine Coyle – Girls Aloud star

– Girls Aloud star Alexandra Burke – singer and X Factor winner

– singer and X Factor winner Dizzee Rascal – rapper

– rapper Anne-Marie – singer and The Voice coach

– singer and The Voice coach Anneka Rice – TV presenter

– TV presenter Reece Shearsmith – actor and Inside No. 9 star

– actor and Inside No. 9 star Stacey Dooley – presenter and documentary-maker

– presenter and documentary-maker Nick Grimshaw – Radio 1 DJ

– Radio 1 DJ KSI – YouTube sensation and rapper

– YouTube sensation and rapper Philippa Perry – psychotherapist and broadcaster

– psychotherapist and broadcaster Rob Beckett – comedian and TV personality

First to enter the Bake Off tent will be Star Wars and Peter Rabbit star Daisy Ridley, stand-up comedian Rob Beckett, musical sensation Alexandra Burke and Bake Off Professionals host Tom Allen.

Who won The Great Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer 2020?

Last year’s Celebrity Bake Off specials saw the likes of Louis Theroux, Richard Dreyfuss, Caroline Quentin, Alison Hammond and Mo Gilligan take part but only five famous bakers were granted the title of Star Baker.

Comedian Jenny Eclair emerged as week one’s winner, while Inbetweeners star James Buckley was crowned Bake Off champion in the following episode.

Queer Eye’s Tan France was week three’s Star Baker, while YouTuber Joe Sugg won week four (despite fainting within minutes of the first challenge), followed by Countdown star Carol Vorderman in episode five.

Is there a trailer?

Channel 4 hasn’t released a trailer for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2c just yet, but we’ll update this page when a teaser clip comes out.

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.