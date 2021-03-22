Who is Nick Grimshaw? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and DJ

The joyous telly sensation that is Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is really cheering us up this year.

It helps that Channel 4 pulled out all the stops when booking the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up. The list includes some massive names from the movie world like Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy, as well as popular stars like David Baddiel, Anneka Rice and Nick Grimshaw.

If you want to brush up on your Nick Grimshaw knowledge before the show kicks off, here is all you need to know.

Who is Nick Grimshaw?

Age: 36

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: @nicholasgrimshaw

Twitter: @grimmers

Nick has been a well-known voice to many of us for years now, having joined BBC Radio One in 2007, where he remains today.

He hosted the prestigious Breakfast Show for six years, waking up the nation. But eventually he tired of the early mornings (who can blame him?), so he switched to the 4-7pm drive time slot, where you can still hear him today.

Grimmy is also known for his Channel 4 roles on T4 and The Album Chart Show.

In 2015, he was a judge on the 12th series of The X Factor, replacing Louis Walsh. He worked on the show for a year, and was picked to mentor The Boys category. His act Che Chesterman made it to the finals where he came third.

Since June 2019, the radio DJ has also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his niece Liv.

Who will Nick Grimshaw be competing against?

Going up against Nick in the iconic tent will be rapper Dizzee Rascal, psychotherapist and broadcaster Philippa Perry, and actor Reece Shearsmith, who you may recognise from BBC classic The League of Gentlemen. The quartet of amateur bakers will face a range of challenges from baking vegetable slices to creating a biscuit selfie that depicts themselves at work. Hopefully it shouldn’t be too tricky for Nick to draw a pair of headphones with a piping bag!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Tuesday 23rd March at 8pm on Channel 4.