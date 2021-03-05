The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up: Full list of celebrities confirmed for Stand Up to Cancer special

The Bake Off tent will be opening its doors again soon for Celebrity Bake Off 2021 in aid of Stand Up to Cancer and there is a whole load of celebs ready to show that they have what it takes in the kitchen.

Coming to Channel 4 this spring, the latest celebrity version will see the return of series staple, Paul Hollywood, alongside Prue Leith and Matt Lucas (Noel Fielding is sitting this one out on paternity leave) and there are some big names lined up to take part.

From a leading lady from the Star Wars sequels to Professor Charles Xavier himself, there is no shortage of stars this year and it is going to be interesting to see which of them has just as many skills in the kitchen as they do in their day job.

So read on to see who will be hoping they have the best showstopper and who will be hoping to avoid having a soggy bottom when the series returns next week.

James McAvoy

Age 41

Instagram: @jamesmcavoyrealdeal

Twitter: @JamesMcAvoy67

Job: James is an actor who is perhaps best known for his role as Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise from First Class through to the final movie in this version of the universe, Dark Pheonix. Also known for starring in His Dark Materials, James has also appeared in massive movies such as Wanted, Spilt, and the second part of the recent IT movies. If he can handle Pennywise, he can handle Paul Hollywood.

Daisy Ridley

Age 28

Instagram: @daisyridley

Job: Daisy is an actress who is known mostly, we think, for her role as Mary Debenham in the recent adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express. She has also featured in Peter Rabbit and the upcoming Chaos Walking. Oh, and she also had the starring role in three little movies called Star Wars that we suspect a few of you may have seen.

John Bishop

Age 54

Instagram: @johnbish100

Twitter: @johnbishop100

Job: John made headlines recently when he was a surprise announcement to be joining the cast of Doctor Who as a new companion for Jodie Whittaker’s latest iteration of the Doctor. Outside of that, he is known for being a comedian and has appeared as a panellist in numerous shows such as Have I Got News For You and he is also a presenter with his own show, John Bishop: In Conversation With…

David Baddiel

Age 56

Instagram: @therealbaddiel

Twitter: @baddiel

Job: Known best for being one half of the comedy duo, Baddiel and Skinner, David has been a regular fixture on British TV screens for years. He is also a screenwriter and a published novelist and was partly responsible for the classic hit Three Lions, a song that remains an anthem to England football fans 25 years after it was first released.

Tom Allen

Age 37

Twitter: @tomindeed

Job: Tom is a busy man with multiple talents. He is a comedian, actor, writer, and presenter and he is already well known to fans of The Great British Bake Off as he has been on the other side of the ovens before when he co-hosted the Christmas special alongside Matt Lucas. Let’s see how he handles being a baker this time!

Dame Kelly Holmes

Age 50

Instagram: @damekellyholmes

Twitter: @damekellyholmes

Job: Whether Dame Kelly will be a star in the Bake Off tent remains to be seen but she certainly is one in the sporting world, having been a medal-winning athlete who specialised in the 800 meters and 1500 meters events. As if that were not enough, she is also a successful motivational speaker and a published author.

Ade Adepitan MBE

Age 47

Instagram: @adeadepitan

Twitter: @adeadapitan

Job: From one successful sporting star to another, Ade is a champion wheelchair basketball player, an actor, presenter and a regular guest on TV shows where he speaks out against racism and disability discrimination. His acting work has seen him appear in such shows as EastEnders and as Baggy Awolowo in Desperados.

Katherine Ryan

Age 37

Instagram: @kathbum

Twitter: @kathbum

Job: Candian comedian, Katherine, has made quite the name for herself in the UK with her dry, sense of humour and she has been a panellist of numerous shows over the years, recently appearing on Jimmy Carr’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year. She is also an actress and a writer, having starred in the Netflix series The Duchess, which she also wrote and created.

Jade Thirlwall

Age 28

Instagram: @jadethirwall

Twitter: @iamjadeamelia

Job: One of the biggest girl groups in the world, Little Mix has taken the music world by storm since they were formed by Tulisa Contostavlos on The X-Factor. The group may be one singer down now but they are showing no signs of slowing down. Will Jade’s baking be able to match her singing?

Nadine Coyle

Age 35

Instagram: @nadinecoyle

Twitter: @nadinecoylenow

Job: Nadine is best known for her musical talents as part of the girl group, Girls Aloud. The band was formed on the reality show Popstars: The Rivals and went onto become one of the biggest groups in the UK. Nadine is no stranger to reality TV in recent years either after her stint in the jungle in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Alexandra Burke

Age 32

Instagram: @alexandraburke

Twitter: @alexandramusic

Job: Alexandra is a singer who rose to fame by winning The X-Factor back in 2008, beating JLS and Eoghan Quigg in the grand final. She has gone on to have a solid career since then with hits such as Broken Heels and she also made a name for herself on the stage. Her next role will be in My Best Friend’s Wedding The Musical which is due to open, hopefully, later this year.

Dizzee Rascal

Age 36

Instagram: @dizzeerascal

Twitter: @dizzeerascal

Job: Dizzee, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, is MC, rapper, songwriter and record producer, and his biggest hits to date include Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Dirtee Disco, and Shout. He also founded his own record company in 2003 called Dirtee Stank Recordings.

Anne-Marie

Age 29

Instagram: @annemarie

Twitter: @annemarie

Job: Currently a judge on the latest series of ITV’s The Voice, Anne-Marie shot to fame when she burst onto the music scene in 2018. Earlier this year she released the single Don’t Play with KSI, another contestant this year, and her biggest hits include Alarm, Ciao Adios, and Birthday.

Anneka Rice

Age 62

Instagram: @annekariceart

Twitter: @annekarice

Job: People who grew up in the late 80s or early 90s need no introduction to Anneka as we were all captivated by her children’s adventure series, Challenge Anneka, that ran for six years beginning in 1989. She is also a broadcaster, journalist, and is a keen painter – you can see her art over on her Instagram account.

Reece Shearsmith

Age 51

Instagram: @reece.shearsmith

Twitter: @reeceshearsmith

Job: An actor, writer, and comedian, Reece is one of the minds and stars behind the cult BBC classic, The League of Gentleman, and the show Psychoville. He has appeared in many other shows over the years including Doctor Who, Good Omens, Inside No. 9 (which he also wrote) and Diddy TV.

Stacey Dooley

Age 33

Instagram: @sjdooley

Job: Presenter and documentary maker Stacey Dooley is never far from the screen and recently hosted the special Eastenders series, Secrets From the Square. The Strictly Come Dancing champion’s documentaries have helped her make a name for herself and she has tackled several hard-hitting subjects over the years, including Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando, Florida.

Nick Grimshaw

Age 36

Instagram: @nicholasgrimshaw

Twitter: @grimmers

Job: Nick has been a well-known voice to many of us for years now having joined BBC Radio One in 2007, where he remains there today. He hosted The Breakfast Show, a gig he held onto for six years and he now hosts the 4-7pm drivetime slot. He also does TV work and was notably a judge on The X Factor for one year.

KSI

Age 27

Instagram: @ksi

Twitter: @ksi

Job: YouTube sensation KSI has a staggeringly huge following on the platform and he is arguably one of the biggest names on there. His level of infamy shot up in recent years following a public feud with Logan Paul that resulted in two high-profile boxing matches, from which he eventually emerged victorious.

Philippa Perry

Age 63

Instagram: @thebookyouwish

Twitter: @phillppa_perry

Job: Philippa is a well-known author with her books that include Couch Fiction: A Graphic Tale of Psychotherapy, How to Stay Sane, and The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read (and Your Children Will be Glad That You Did) and is a psychotherapist. She also dishes out advice as an Agony Aunt for Red magazine.

Rob Beckett

Age 35

Instagram: @robbeckettcomedy

Twitter: @robbeckettcomedy

Job: Rob’s star has been on the rise in recent years and the comedian has been appearing more and more on our screens. He is a regular fixture on 8 Out of 10 Cats where he has been a team captain, he is the narrator of Celebs Go Dating and previously was one of the presenters on the ITV2 spin-off show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW!

