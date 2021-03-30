Who is KSI? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and YouTube star

Get ready to feel hungry while watching the telly all over again as Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is on the way and some of the biggest names in the entertainment business are on hand to try and show us they can bake one heck of a cake.

Advertisement

The show will be raising money for Stand Up to Cancer, The Celebrity Circle is coming too as part of the same fundraiser and Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, Katherine Ryan and Anneka Rice are just some of the names that are taking part.

Here is all you need to know about one of the contestants, KSI.

Who is KSI?

Age 29

Job YouTube star

Instagram: @ksi

Twitter: @ksi

YouTube sensation KSI has a staggeringly huge following on the platform and he is arguably one of the biggest names on there. His level of infamy shot up in recent years following a public feud with Logan Paul that resulted in two high-profile boxing matches, from which he eventually emerged victorious.

Who will KSI be competing against?

Going up against KSI in the iconic tent will be Jade Thirlwall, Stacey Dooley and Katherine Ryan.

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide