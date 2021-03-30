Who is Stacey Dooley? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and TV star

Stacey Dooley has been on our screens a lot over the years and rightly so as she has shown she has many skills to offer in the entertainment world, but will those skills starch to baking as she enters the tent for Celebrity Bake Off 2021?

Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, Katherine Ryan and Anneka Rice are just some of the other celebs that have signed on to get baking and they will be joined by many others including Anne Marie and Dizzee Rascal.

But if you want to know more about Stacey ahead of her bid to be the star celebrity baker, here is all you need to know.

Who is Stacey Dooley?

Age 33

Job Presenter and documentary maker

Instagram: @sjdooley

Presenter and documentary maker Stacey Dooley is never far from the screen and recently hosted the special Eastenders series, Secrets From the Square. The Strictly Come Dancing champion’s documentaries have helped her make a name for herself and she has tackled several hard-hitting subjects over the years, including Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando, Florida.

Who will Stacey Dooley be competing against?

Going up against Stacey in the iconic tent will be Jade Thirlwall, Katherine Ryan and KSI.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide