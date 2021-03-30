Who is Katherine Ryan? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and comedian

It’s time to raise some money for a great cause as Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is about to start and one of the contestants hoping to bring the laughs as well as some stylish baking is Katherine Ryan.

The Channel 4 show is returning as part of the Stand up to Cancer fundraising alongside The Celebrity Circle and will feature a whole host of names that we know – including Rob Beckett, James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and John Bishop.

Here is all you need to know about the brilliantly funny Katherine ahead of her debut in the kitchen.

Who is Katherine Ryan?

Age 37

Job Actress, comedian

Instagram: @kathbum

Twitter: @kathbum

Canadian comedian, Katherine, has made quite the name for herself in the UK with her dry, sense of humour and she has been a panellist of numerous shows over the years, recently appearing on Jimmy Carr’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year. She is also an actress and a writer, having starred in the Netflix series The Duchess, which she also wrote and created.

Now a permanent resident here in the UK, Ryan has done a deal with Netflix for stand up specials, Katherine Ryan: In Trouble and Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room. She also wrote a weekly column for NME and did some voiceover work in the animated television series Counterfeit Cat.

Who will Katherine Ryan be competing against?

Going up against Katherine in the iconic tent will be Jade Thirlwall, KSI and Stacey Dooley.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide