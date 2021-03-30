Who is Jade Thirlwall? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and singer

There are many famous faces taking part in Celebrity Bake Off 2021 means one thing – the bake-off tent is about to be filled with some of the biggest names from the entertainment world.

The Celebrity Circle and this series of the baking show are both out to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer and some of those huge names taking part include Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, Katherine Ryan and Anneka Rice.

One contestant hoping they can dazzle with their baking skills is Jade Thirlwall. Here is all you need to know about her before the competition starts.

Who is Jade Thirlwall?

Age 28

Job Singer

Instagram: @jadethirwall

Twitter: @iamjadeamelia

One of the biggest girl groups in the world, Little Mix has taken the music world by storm since they were formed by Tulisa Contostavlos on The X Factor. The group may be one singer down now but they are showing no signs of slowing down. Will Jade’s baking be able to match her singing?

Jade, who is no stranger to reality TV after The X Factor and Little Mix: The Search also has a keen business mind, She has opened two businesses in South Shields – cocktail bar Arbeia and a nightclub called Industry. She has also done a ton of charity work over the years and is a massive supporter of the LGBT community and has attended many events such as Pride.

Who will Jade Thirlwall be competing against?

Going up against Jade in the iconic tent will be KSI, Stacey Dooley, and Katherine Ryan.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide