Who is Dizzee Rascal? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and rapper

The Bake Off tent is open for business once again, and Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is bringing much needed fun and silliness into our lives, as well as helping to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Dizzee Rascal is one of the famous faces taking part in the competition this year, joining 19 other celebs from the entertainment world including KSI, Nadine Coyle, John Bishop and James McAvoy, who stunned the judges with a His Dark Materials-inspired cake.

If you’d like to learn a bit more about Dizzee before he tries to impress with his showstopper, we have all you need to know below…

Who is Dizzee Rascal?

Age: 36

Job: Rapper

Instagram: @dizzeerascal

Twitter: @dizzeerascal

Dizzee, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, is an MC, grime artist, rapper, songwriter and record producer, and his biggest hits to date include Dance Wiv Me (with Calvin Harris), Bonkers and Holiday, all of which reached number one in the UK.

In 2003, the rapper released his debut album Boy in da Corner, which earned him the 2003 Mercury Prize. Follow-up albums include Showtime, Maths + English and Tongue n’ Cheek, which were critically praised and certified platinum.

The rapper also founded his own record company in 2003 called Dirtee Stank Recordings.

Recently, Dizzee has been appearing in adverts for Ladbrokes, with his track Bonkers playing in the background.

In October 2020, he announced his seventh studio album, titled E3 AF, which peaked at number 13 on the UK album chart.

Who will Dizzee Rascal be competing against?

Going up against Dizzee in the iconic tent will be Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, psychotherapist and broadcaster Philippa Perry, and actor and Inside No. 9 star Reece Shearsmith. This will be the third episode in the celebrity series and the challenges will including baking vegetable slices and making biscuit selfies depicting the bakers in their day jobs. So Paul and Prue aren’t making it easy for them!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Tuesday 23rd March at 8pm on Channel 4.