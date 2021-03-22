Who is Reece Shearsmith? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and actor

Reece Shearsmith is a man who knows a lot about writing and starring in innovative, exciting comedies (he has been behind some absolute classics over the years), but Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is a very different kettle of fish.

Advertisement

James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Tom Allen are just some of the other celebs who have stepped into the tent this year. They have all rolled their sleeves up with the aim of not just being crowned star baker, but helping raise some much-needed cash for Stand Up to Cancer too.

Now it’s Reece’s turn to shine. Here’s everything you need to know about the Inside No star, and where you have seen him before, ahead of his debut in the tent.

Who is Reece Shearsmith?

Age: 51

Job: Actor and writer

Instagram: @reece.shearsmith

Twitter: @reeceshearsmith

An actor, writer, and comedy clever clogs, Reece is one of the minds behind the cult BBC classic, The League of Gentleman, which he wrote and starred in alongside Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson.

He and Pemberton also created, wrote and starred in both Psychoville and Inside No. 9, which will be back for a sixth series soon.

He has appeared in many other TV shows over the years including Doctor Who, Good Omens and ITV drama The Widower, opposite Sheridan Smith.

Outside of work, Reece is married to Jane Shearsmith, and they have two children together. His daughter Holly appeared in the first episode of Psychoville as the birthday girl who gets a makeover from Mr Jelly the clown, played by the actor himself.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who will Reece Shearsmith be competing against?

Reece will be going up against three other contestants in the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up – grime artist Dizzee Rascal, agony aunt and broadcaster Philippa Perry and DJ Nick Grimshaw, who you’ll recognise from Radio 1. The four stars will need to impress Prue and Paul by baking vegetable slices and making biscuit selfies that depict them in their jobs – sounds pretty challenging to us!

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Tuesday 23rd March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.