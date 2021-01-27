Inside No. 9 announces all-star cast for series 6 including Sian Clifford and Adrian Dunbar

Filming has wrapped on the sixth series of Inside No. 9 – and once again there’s an all-star cast of guest stars joining Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton for the acclaimed anthology series.

This time around the stars include names from some of television’s biggest shows, including Fleabag star Sian Clifford, Peep Show’s Paterson Joseph and the Gaffer himself, Line of Duty‘s Adrian Dunbar.

Other actors set to appear include Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery of Witches), Kevin Bishop (Porridge), Nick Mohammed (Intelligence), Bhavna Limbachia (Coronation Street), Sarah Parish (W1A) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), with more names still to be revealed.

And Sir Derek Jacobi will also appear – becoming the first actor to return to the show after he provided the voice of Dennis Fulcher in series three episode ‘The Devil of Christmas’.

Shearsmith and Pemberton have promised six more exciting episodes of the show, which has been running since 2014 and has won a host of awards.

“We started filming in March last year but had to hit pause due to the pandemic,” they said in a statement. “After a nine-month gestation, it’s a relief to finally deliver our sixth series to the world.

“As proud parents we couldn’t possibly choose a favourite, but like any youngest sibling this series is cheeky, funny – and can get away with murder…”

Meanwhile, Shane Allen, the controller at BBC Comedy Commissioning, added, “Reece and Steve plough yet more fertile genre-bending ground as their relentless powers of invention grip, dazzle and amuse in surprising new ways. Their writing draws the cream of British comedy talent to these modern masterpieces”

And Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios Production, said, “We’re delighted to have concluded filming the sixth season of Inside No. 9. It’s a unique series we could not be prouder of, and we are in awe of Reece and Steve’s extraordinary ability to continually raise the bar. Long live Inside No. 9!”

The last season of Inside No. 9 aired to critical adulation last February and March, with the guest stars including David Morrissey, Maxine Peake and Jenna Coleman.

Other stars to have appeared on the show in previous series include Gemma Arterton, Helen McCrory and Sheridan Smith.

Inside No. 9 will return later in the year.