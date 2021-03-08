Who is Daisy Ridley? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and Star Wars actor

Get ready for a return to the tent as Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is coming to Channel 4 next week and this year they are not letting the side down when it comes to the names they have been able to get to compete.

Advertisement

Massive names from the entertainment world are lined up to get baking including actor James McAvoy, sports star Dame Kelly Holmes and comedian David Baddiel.

Also helping to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer this year is actress Daisy Ridley and movie fans will almost certainly know who she is but on the off chance you don’t, here is all you need to know about the Bake Off hopeful.

Who is Daisy Ridley?

Age 28

Job: Actor

Instagram: @daisyridley

Daisy shot to international fame when she landed the lead role in the recent Star Wars trilogy as Rey, a key player in this latest and final chapter of The Skywalker saga that came to a close in 2019. The high profile role has made her a huge name in the business and her next role is Chaos Walking which also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo.

Other roles you may know her from include the recent version of Murder on the Orient Express, Peter Rabbit where she provided the voice of Cottontail Rabbit and Ophelia where she played the title role. The 28-year-old clearly has a bright future ahead, but will her success on the screen be matched in the baking tent?

Who will Daisy Ridley be competing against?

Going up against Daisy in the iconic tent will be Tom Allen, a comedian who has a history with Bake Off that could well give him an edge. Then there is another comedian in Celebs Go Dating narrator Rob Beckett and singer turned star of the stage Alexandra Burke.

It’s a strong line-up and it’s anybody’s guess as to who will emerge victoriously. Could Daisy become a star baker as well as a jedi?

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide