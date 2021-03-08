Who is Tom Allen? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and comedian.

There’s an interesting addition to the celebs that are taking part in Celebrity Bake Off 2021 as one of them, Tom Allen, is the first famous face to compete after being a host on the show – he previously filled in for Noel Fielding on last year’s Christmas special.

Advertisement

But even with his prior experience, Allen has some stiff competition from some huge names in the entertainment industry, including X-Men star James McAvoy, comedian David Baddiel and Little Mix singer Jade Thirwall.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Allen, including where else you may have seen him…

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Tom Allen?

Age 37

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @jamesmcavoyrealdeal

Twitter: @tomindeed

Tom’s star began to rise when he won the So You Think You’re Funny contest back in 2005 and he has been a regular fixture on UK TV screens in recent years. The comedian has been the support act for some big names in UK comedy including Josh Widdicombe, Romesh Ranganathan and Michael McIntyre and he has dabbled in acting too – appearing in the movie Starter for Ten as well as many other TV projects.

As well as stepping in as a co-host for The Great Christmas Bake Off, Tom is also known to fans of the baking show for being a regular contributor on the spin-off show The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice. He also has a podcast, Like Minded Friends, with comedian Suzi Ruffell and has also worked in radio, writing two series of The Correspondent for BBC Radio 4.

Who will Tom Allen be competing against?

Going up against Tom in the iconic tent in his episode will be Star Wars star Daisy Ridley, comedian Rob Beckett, and pop star and West End veteran Alexandra Burke. Will Tom have what it takes to beat his opposition, and will his previous involvement in the show help him out? We shall soon find out!

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide