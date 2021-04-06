Who is Anneka Rice? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and TV personality

Anneka Rice will make her Bake Off debut this week as she joins the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

This is the fourth celebrity series of the baking contest and Rice will be rolling up her sleeves in a bid to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, alongside a host of other famous faces.

Will the presenter be crowned Star Baker?

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Anneka Rice?

Age 62

Job TV personality

Instagram: @annekariceart

Twitter: @annekarice

Those who grew up in the late 80s and early 90s will surely need no introduction to Anneka. She captivated young TV audiences with her children’s adventure series, Challenge Anneka, which ran for six years, from 1989.

She is a broadcaster, journalist and a keen painter – you can see examples of her artwork on her Instagram account.

Rice also does stand-up comedy at the Backyard Comedy Club in Bethnal Green. Her last two shows, The Clemmie Hart Years and Help! My Head’s in Wookey Hole, were recorded for BBC Radio 4.

Who will Anneka Rice be competing against?

Going up against Anneka in the iconic tent will be comedian and future Doctor Who companion John Bishop, Paralympian and presenter Ade Adepitan MBE and Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 6th April at 8pm.