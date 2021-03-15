Accessibility Links

Who is David Baddiel? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and comedian.

Three lions on the cake?

Published:

Many famous faces are making their way to the famous baking tent for Celebrity Bake Off 2021 and one of those looking to show that they have what it takes to master the showstopper is comedian David Baddiel.

The Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up includes several other big names from the comedy field too, including Katherine Ryan, John Bishop and Rob Beckett, as well as some major movie stars in Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy.

But if you need a refresher on who David is and where you may know him before he enters the tent, we have the lowdown here of all you need to know.

Who is David Baddiel?

Age 56

Job: Comedian, author

Instagram@therealbaddiel

Twitter@baddiel

Known best for being one half of the comedy duo Baddiel and Skinner, David has been a regular fixture on British TV screens for years. He is also a screenwriter and a published novelist and was partly responsible for the classic hit Three Lions, a song that remains an anthem to England football fans 25 years after it was first released.

Baddiel is also a successful author having written and published 13 books so far with the latest, Jews Don’t Count, releasing this year. He is also a lover of music and is a massive fan of the late, great David Bowie who he described at his tribute concert as being “the greatest tunesmith we have” – it’s hard to argue with him there.

Who will David Baddiel be competing against?

Going up against David in the iconic tent will be X-Men and His Dark Materials star James McAvoy, Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes and singer Anne-Marie, who many will recognise as one of this year’s  The Voice UK coaches.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Tuesday 16th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide

