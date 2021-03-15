Accessibility Links

Who is Anne-Marie? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and singer

Will the hit maker be a good cake maker?

Published:

She may be one of the biggest names in the UK music scene at the moment, but we are soon to find out whether Anne-Marie will be just as impressive in the baking tent as she has joined the star-studded line-up for Celebrity Bake Off 2021.

And when it comes to the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up, Channel 4 have certainly outdone themselves this year. Aside from Anne-Marie, we also have names including Rob Beckett, Jade Thirlwall, Alexandra Burke and David Baddiel.

Back to Anne-Marie though – if you have somehow missed hearing about her and want to get clued up on who she is before this show starts, here is what you need to know.

Who is Anne-Marie?

Age 29

Job Singer

Instagram: @annemarie

Twitter: @annemarie

Currently a judge on the latest series of ITV’s The Voice UK, which she joined this year, Anne-Marie shot to fame when she burst onto the music scene in 2018.

The same year, she left Atlantic and signed a deal with  Warner Bros. Records.

Her debut studio album Speak Your Mind was released in April that year and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. She was nominated for four awards at the 2019 Brit Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist.

Earlier this year, she released the single Don’t Play with KSI. Her biggest hits include Alarm, Ciao Adios, and Birthday.

Who will Anne-Marie be competing against?

Going up against Anne-Marie in the iconic tent will be actor James McAvoy, who many will recognise from X-Men and His Dark Materials, Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, and comedian and presenter David Baddiel.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on March 16th at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide

