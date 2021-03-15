Who is Dame Kelly Holmes? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and athlete

We have good news – the tent is reopening for Celebrity Bake Off 2021! And what a bunch of celebs we have for the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser this year as, aside from Dame Kelly Holmes, we have major movie stars like James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley, YouTube sensation KSI and many more lined up to take part.

As for Dame Kelly, if you need to know a little bit more about her before she swaps athletics for baking lovely cakes, here is all you need to know!

Who is Dame Kelly Holmes?

Age 50

Job: Athlete

Instagram: @damekellyholmes

Twitter: @damekellyholmes

Holmes is a retired British middle distance athlete. She specialised in the 800 metres and 1500 metres, for which she won gold medals for at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. She has set British records in multiple events and still holds the record for 600, 800 and 100 metre distances.

The athlete began competing in middle-distance events in her youth. Although she joined the British Army, she continued to compete at the organisation’s athletics events.

Between 1993 and 1994, she turned to the professional athletics circuit winning the 1500 metre at the Commonwealth Games and taking silver at the European Championships.

In 2005, she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her achievements.

Clearly, Kelly knows a thing or two about winning, but does she have what it takes to emerge victorious in the baking tent? Many have been known to crumble under the pressure…

Who will Dame Kelly Holmes be competing against?

Going up against Kelly in the iconic tent will be Marvel actor James McAvoy, who starred in X-Men and His Dark Materials, singer and The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie, and comedian David Baddiel.

These are just four of the 20 stars in the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up, which also includes Daisy Ridley, John Bishop and Nadine Coyle.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on 16th March at 8pm on Channel 4.