Who is James McAvoy? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and X-Men and His Dark Materials star
Swapping mutant powers for baking skills.
We may still be some way away from the next civilian series of The Great British Bake Off, but the tent is opening its doors (do tents have doors?) again with 20 famous faces all lined up to show what skills they have when it comes to baking in Celebrity Bake Off 2021.
There are some huge names on the way this year from sporting stars to singers, to movie stars and one of the latter is James McAvoy.
Just in case you’re not au fait with Mr. McAvoy’s output, here is all you need to know about the Bake Off hopeful who will be taking part in the competition to help the show raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.
Who is James McAvoy?
Age 41
Job: Actor
Instagram: @jamesmcavoyrealdeal
Twitter: @JamesMcAvoy67
McAvoy is an actor who is perhaps best known for his role as Charles Xavier in the X-Men movie franchise. Also known for starring in His Dark Materials, he has also appeared in massive movies such as Wanted, Spilt, and the second part of the recent IT movies. If he can handle Pennywise, he can handle Paul Hollywood.
This is far from the first spot of charity work that James has done and this should be a, pun intended, piece of cake after he base jumped from the world’s tallest hospital building to raise money for Ugandan children’s charity Retrak.
Who will James McAvoy be competing against?
Going up against James in the iconic tent will be Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, comedian and presenter David Baddiel and The Voice UK coach and singer Anne-Marie, who are just some of the contestants in the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up.
