Who is Alexandra Burke? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and singer

One of the many stars taking part in Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is X Factor singer turned star of the stage Alexandra Burke and she is not the only musician taking part with grime MC Dizzee Rascal and Little Mix star Jade Thirwall also featuring.

Also part of the 20-strong celebrity line-up for this latest special edition of the hit baking show are star actors like James McAvoy and comedians like John Bishop, all hoping to show that they have what it takes to be the star baker.

Raising money for Stand Up to Cancer, Alexandra will be hoping that she can deliver a show stopper to remember. If you want to know more about her and who she is, read on below.

Who is Alexandra Burke?

Age 32

Job: Singer

Instagram: @alexandraburke

Twitter: @alexandramusic

The UK first met Alexandra when she competed on The X-Factor back in 2008. She went on to win the competition, beating JLS and Eoghan Quigg in the grand final and releasing a cover of Hallelujah as her winner’s single.

Since then she has not looked back and has had a long career in pop with hits like Broken Heels. All being well, she will star in a musical version of My Best Friend’s Wedding later this year following successful stints in stage shows like The Bodyguard and Sister Act: The Musical.

Who will Alexandra Burke be competing against?

Alexandra may be able to deliver an epic show-stopping number on the stage, but she has some tough competition when it comes to the baking tent. Going up against her to try and make sure she does not claim the converted star baker title will be Tom Allen, a comedian who has a history with Bake Off as he has hosted the show previously. Also competing is an actual Jedi in Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, while comedian Rob Beckett will also be taking part.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide