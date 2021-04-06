Who is Nadine Coyle? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and singer

Many famous faces have appeared in Celebrity Bake Off 2021 so far, and several of them have been huge names from the music industry.

Alexandra Burke, Jade Thirlwall, Dizzee Rascal and Anne-Marie have all taken part, and this week, another music star is set to enter the tent: Nadine Coyle.

The Girls Aloud member will be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with her cookery skills – but will she make it to Star Baker?

Ahead of her Celebrity Bake Off 2021 appearance, here is all you need to know about the singer.

Who is Nadine Coyle?

Age 35

Job Singer/Songwriter

Instagram: @nadinecoyle

Twitter: @nadinecoylenow

Nadine is best known for being a member of girl group Girls Aloud. The band was formed on ITV’s reality TV show Popstars: The Rivals and went onto become one of the biggest groups in the UK.

They went on hiatus in 2009, however they reunited briefly in 2012 to celebrate their 10th anniversary and release a new single, Something New. The group officially disbanded in 2013.

Nadine has also had success as a solo artist, releasing her debut album Insatiable in November 2010.

In 2017, she released the single Go to Work, and later that year, released her Nadine EP which went to number one in the iTunes chart.

In 2019, Nadine took part on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in fifth place.

Who will Nadine Coyle be competing against?

Going up against Nadine will be Paralympian and presenter Ade Adepitan MBE, comedian and future Doctor Who companion John Bishop, and TV presenter Anneka Rice. They make up the final four contestants to enter the tent this year.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Tuesday 6th April at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.