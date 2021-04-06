Who is Ade Adepitan MBE? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and presenter

It’s that time of the year again. Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is here and Channel 4 has included some stellar names in the line-up.

Advertisement

Dame Kelly Holmes, James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and KSI are just some of the stars to have taken part in the series already, and this week, four more celebrities enter the tent.

Ade Adepitan MBE is one of them – the famous Paralympic wheelchair basketball player and TV presenter.

Here is what you need to know about him ahead of his Bake Off debut.

Who is Ade Adepitan?

Age 47

Job: Athlete and presenter

Instagram: @adeadepitan

Twitter: @adeadepitan

Ade is a champion wheelchair basketball player, actor, author and presenter. A regular guest on TV shows, he is also known for campaigning against racism and disability discrimination.

Ade plays basketball for Milton Keynes Aces and was a member of the GB teams which won the bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens, and the gold medal at the 2005 Paralympic World Cup in Manchester.

His acting work has seen him appear in such shows as EastEnders and Desperados.

Ade has also worked with the BBC, presenting the Invictus Games and guest-presenting an episode of The One Show alongside Alex Jones.

Since 2016, he has co-presented the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who will Ade Adepitan be competing against?

Going up against Ade in the tent will be Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, presenter Anneka Rice and comedian John Bishop, who was recently announced as a future Doctor Who companion.

They make up the final group in the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up, as the fourth series comes to an end.

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Tuesday 6th April at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide