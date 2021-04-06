Who is John Bishop? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant, comedian and future Doctor Who companion

Four new celebs will step into the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 tent, as they help raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.

One of the stars hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood is comedian John Bishop, who’ll make his baking debut on the episode airing on April 6th.

But does he have what it takes?

If you need a bit of a refresher on who John is, here is all you need to know about him – except whether he can bake, which we will find out very soon.

Who is John Bishop?

Age 54

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @johnbish100

Twitter: @johnbishop100

John made headlines recently when he was a surprise announcement to be joining the cast of Doctor Who as a new companion for Jodie Whittaker’s latest iteration of the Doctor. Outside of that, he is known for being a comedian and has appeared as a panellist in numerous shows such as Have I Got News For You and he is also a presenter with his own show, John Bishop: In Conversation With…

Doctor Who will certainly not be his first acting gig though as he has appeared in numerous other projects over the years including the E4 drama Skins and in the Ken Loach film Route Irish. He won the Best Male Comedy Breakthrough Artist award at the 2010 British Comedy Awards and claimed the top spot in Top Gear’s Star in a Reasonably Priced Car segment.

Who will John Bishop be competing against?

Going up against John in the iconic tent will be TV presenter Anneka Rice, paralympian Ade Adepitan MBE, and Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle. They’re just four of the celebs in the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Tuesday, 6th April at 8pm on Channel 4.