Who is Philippa Perry? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and author

Could Philippa be star baker?

Published:

We are loving Celebrity Bake Off 2021, it’s just the tonic we need right now. And it gives us the excuse to consume more cakes, not that we ever needed it.

The celebrity version of the much loved show is taking place for a good cause too, as it’s raising money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Some of the famous faces in the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up include Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, Katherine Ryan and Anneka Rice.

Another is Philippa Perry, and if you need some more information about her before she enters the tent then keep reading…

Who is Philippa Perry?

Age 63

Job Psychotherapist, author

Instagram: @thebookyouwish

Twitter: @phillppa_perry

Philippa is a psychotherapist and well-known author. Some of her most popular books include Couch Fiction: A Graphic Tale of Psychotherapy, How to Stay Sane, and The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read (and Your Children Will be Glad That You Did),

She also dishes out advice as an Agony Aunt for Red magazine.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off won’t be her first time on TV. Perry has presented various documentaries including Sex Lies and Lovebites: The Agony Aunt Story for BBC Four, Channel 4’s Being BiPolar and The Great British Sex Survey.

She also appears on Grayson’s Art Club on Channel 4, alongside her husband Grayson Perry.

Who will Philippa Perry be competing against?

Going up against Philippa in the iconic tent will be Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, grime artist Dizzee Rascal and Inside No. 9 star Reece Shearsmith. Their signature challenge will be the all-too-healthy-sounding task of baking vegetable slices (seriously, this is supposed to be a sugar fest!), followed by what is described as a ‘right royal’ technical. Intriguing. The showstopper challenge requires them to create a delicious biscuit selfie, depicting themselves at work, no mean feat!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Tuesday 23rd March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

All about The Great British Bake Off

