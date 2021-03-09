Who is Rob Beckett? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestant and comedian

Looking to bring the laughs in the baking tent for Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is comedian and narrator for Celebs Go Dating, Rob Beckett – and he has some tough competition coming his way.

There are 20 celebrities lined up for this latest special version of the hit baking show and they include the likes of X-Men star James McAvoy, TV presenter Anneka Rice and Bonkers singer Dizzee Rascal.

But while raising money for Stand Up to Cancer, will Rob also be able to show that he is a whizz in the kitchen? Here is all you need to know about Rob Becket ahead of his time in the tent.

Who is Rob Beckett?

Age 35

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @robbeckettcomedy

Twitter: @robbeckettcomedy

Rob first came to prominence when he landed himself a hosting role on the spin-off ITV show, I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here NOW! from 2012 to 2014 and since then he has been a regular fixture on our screens on many different programmes.

Currently the narrator for Celebs Go Dating, Rob has also recently presented the BBC singing show All Together Now and is a well-known face on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats and Big Fat Quiz. He was a regular contestant on the third series of Taskmaster – a series that he went on to win. He has also started a podcast with The Last Leg star Josh Widdicombe called Lockdown Parenting Hell, which is a title many of us can relate too right now.

Who will Rob Beckett be competing against?

Rob may have the gift of the gab, but does he also have the gift of making expert baked goods? Going up against him in the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up to try to make sure he does not claim the converted star baker title will be Tom Allen, a comedian who has a history with Bake Off as he has hosted the show previously. Also competing against him is an actual Jedi in Star Wars star Daisy Ridley, while star of the stage and former X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke will also be hoping to impress.

How well Rob does remains to be seen but we can imagine him being pretty pleased with himself if he is able to say that he was able to beat a Jedi.

What has Rob said about joining The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

When asked if he could bake, the comedian said: “Not really. I don’t know, I’ve never tried. I don’t think so.”

His cooking was once so bad, his dad “spat” out the dish.

“I made vol au vents once. My dad said, ‘They’re f*****g disgusting. I was about 12, and I made them in Food Tech. He spat it back out, and I’ve not baked since.”

You’re probably wondering why he signed up for the Bake Off show, right? Well, Beckett is hoping his “morale” will keep him going in the tent as he raises awareness for viewers.

He added: “My strength will be morale. I won’t get too stressed. My weaknesses will be anything that requires a delicate touch or being very precise.

“To be fair, if you can d*** about with your mates in a tent, and that has any impact on awareness or raising money, that’s amazing, so three hours of helping by having fun is a brilliant thing. It’s such a great cause.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 9th March at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide