Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy and Stacey Dooley among Celebrity Bake Off stars

There are some huge names entering the tent for Stand Up to Cancer.

Published:

We may have no regular The Great British Bake Off on our screens at the moment, but we do have a whole load of celebrities ready to enter the tent and show what they are made of – all for the great cause that is Stand Up To Cancer.

And what a line-up it is, with some massive names taking part including an actual Jedi master – hopefully she won’t use the power of the force to give her an unfair edge in the competition.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will be five episodes long and will air on Channel 4 this spring. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Matt Lucas will all be back in the tent alongside the celebrity bakers.

Here is who we will be seeing when it airs!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer contestants

The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SU2C

Two huge names from the movie world will be in the competition. James McAvoy, perhaps best known for his role as Charle Xavier in the X-Men series will be swapping mutant powers for baking skills, while Star Wars star Daisy Ridley will be showing what she is made of in the kitchen.

Future Doctor Who companion John Bishop is entering the tent, as is presenter David Baddiel and actor and comedian Tom Allen (who previously served as fill-in host during Noel Fielding’s paternity leave).

The sporting world is being represented by double Olympic winner Dame Kelly Holmes and Paralympian Ade Adepitan MBE while Katherine Ryan will be bringing the laughs as well as her culinary capabilities.

As for the music scene, there is no shortage of singing stars taking part with Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle (will she be cooking with flour?), Alexandra Burke, Dizzee Rascal and the multi-platinum selling Anne-Marie.

Also taking part this year are TV icon Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith, presenter and documentary maker Stacey Dooley and Radio 1 star, Nick Grimshaw.

Rounding out the all-star line-up is internet sensation KSI, author and broadcaster Philippa Perry and comedian and TV personality Rob Beckett – quite the group of bakers indeed!

Expect all of what you know and love from Bake-Off with its celebrity contestants with the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper all returning as they al compete for the big prize – the star baker apron.

To do your bit and donate to the very worthy cause, you can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk. 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 this spring. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

