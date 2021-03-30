The Great Celebrity Bake Off’s Jade Thirlwall pays biscuit tribute to her Little Mix bandmates

We’re still sad that Jesy Nelson has left Little Mix, but the magic of Bake Off gave us the chance to see the girl group’s original line-up one more time… in a rather bizarre, biscuity way.

Advertisement

Jade Thirlwall competed in tonight’s show, and her showstopper challenge was to create a “biscuit and meringue scene representing something you cannot live without”. The sculpture had to feature 12 biscuits and six meringues, leaving us wondering how we would represent Line of Duty with a packet of digestives.

While comedian Katherine Ryan chose to depict her dogs, and presenter Stacey Dooley opted to immortalise Gloria Estefan in a biscuit, Jade said the only thing she couldn’t live without was a Little Mix concert. And she featured all three of her bandmates on the design, as well as herself.

**WARNING: the rest of this article contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off**

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Here is the fantastic creation in all its glory:

Bravo Jade, we absolutely love it! And we’re not alone – even Paul Hollywood was impressed. “Considering you haven’t done much baking before I’m mightily impressed” said the notoriously picky judge. Let’s hope the rest of Little Mix were happy with their biscuit portraits too.

The sculpture was even enough to earn Jade the title of star baker and she was thrilled by the accolade.

Next week’s Great Celebrity Bake Off will see another member of girlband royalty enter the tent as Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle shows off her baking skills, competing against John Bishop, Anneka Rice and Ade Adepitan. We love this show!

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continues next Tuesday night on Channel 4 at 8pm. To find out what’s on telly in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.