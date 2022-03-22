One of the first celebrities who'll be whipping out their whisk in aid of Stand Up to Cancer this year is Emma Willis – TV presenter of The Circle and Celebrity Big Brother.

The 2022 season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off is arriving on Channel 4 this week, with a brand new line-up of famous faces hoping to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their culinary skills.

With the broadcaster taking on the show's signature, technical and showstopper challenges in tonight's episode, here's everything you need to know about Emma Willis.

Who is Emma Willis?

Getty

Age: 45

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @emmawillisofficial

Twitter: @EmmaWillis

Emma Willis is a TV presenter, best known for hosting Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother.

She began her broadcast career by presenting on MTV in 2002 before fronting shows like I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW, Girlfriends, The Voice UK and The Circle.

Willis has also appeared on Loose Women, Reality Bites, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and This Morning.

Who will Emma Willis be competing against?

Emma Willis will be entering the Bake Off tent in the first episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer 2022 and competing against BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison and comedian Alex Horne.

Throughout the season, the likes of Example, Laura Whitmore, Motsi Mabuse, Ed Gamble and other stars will be putting their baking skills to the test.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand up to Cancer 2022 begins on Tuesday 22nd March.