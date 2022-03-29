The Channel 4 show is back to raise cash for the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser, and the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 cast this year is looking pretty good!

Not long now until Celebrity Bake Off 2022 returns this week with a whole new bunch of famous faces battling it out with baked goods - one of those people will be Gareth Malone!

We even have one of the presenters being roped in to take part after someone had to pull out at the the last minute – well played, Matt Lucas.

But how will Gareth do, and does he know how to pull off a stunning Showstopper?

Here is all you need to know about Gareth Malone!

Who is Gareth Malone?

Age: 46

Job: Choirmaster and broadcaster

Instagram: @malonegareth

Twitter: @garethmalone

Gareth Malone is a busy man and just some of the shows he has been involved in are: The Choir, Sing While You Work, Gareth’s All Star Choir, The Big Performance, The Naked Choir with Gareth Malone and the BBC Four documentary Shanties and Sea Songs with Gareth Malone.

And he put the work in even before that as he completed a postgraduate degree at the Royal Academy of Music and worked at the London Symphony Orchestra until 2009, where he ran their youth and community choir. Malone was appointed an OBE in the 2012 Birthday Honours, for services to music.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will Gareth be competing against?

Gareth's Bake Off episode will air on Tuesday 29th March - and he has quite the line-up set to compete against him.

Gareth will be hoping to beat Yung Filly, Laura Whitmore and Ruby Wax, but will he have what it takes to be the Star Baker?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.